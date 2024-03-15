Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $277.45 and last traded at $275.79, with a volume of 755695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.05.

The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.31.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.