WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WRK. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WestRock by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 635.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 140.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 1,269,375 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

