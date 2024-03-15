Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $1,545,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Nucor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 139,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

