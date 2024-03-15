Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $263.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $276.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

