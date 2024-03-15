Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,435 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,898,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 413,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $184.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.39 and its 200 day moving average is $165.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.