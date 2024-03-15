Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 193.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of OLO worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 1,446,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 815,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Battery Management CORP. raised its holdings in OLO by 28.8% in the second quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 3,654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 817,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.