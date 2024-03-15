Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 2,300 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.7% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,986.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $216.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $222.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

