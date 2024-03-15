VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $39,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $150.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $152.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

