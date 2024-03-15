Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

About Viridium Pacific Group

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.

