Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Viridium Pacific Group Stock Up 5.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.
About Viridium Pacific Group
Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viridium Pacific Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Viridium Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridium Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.