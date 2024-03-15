Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 24,624 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.26% of AutoZone worth $4,504,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,119.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,152.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,805.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,659.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

