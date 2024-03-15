Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,580,681 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.14% of General Motors worth $3,674,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

