Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.37 Billion Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $4,368,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $414.21 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.23 and a 52-week high of $419.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.