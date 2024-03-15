Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.60 Billion Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.33% of Allstate worth $3,595,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $159.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

