Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,999,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,661,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of American International Group worth $4,423,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American International Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,388,000 after purchasing an additional 342,237 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

