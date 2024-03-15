Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 6,479,642 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $4,513,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

