Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 325,808 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.51% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $3,577,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

EW stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

