Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Up 0.5 %
SHED opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The stock has a market cap of £447.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.57 and a beta of 0.82. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.80 ($1.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.33.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
