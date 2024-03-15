Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

SHED opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The stock has a market cap of £447.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.57 and a beta of 0.82. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.80 ($1.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.33.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.