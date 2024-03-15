Turbo Energy, S.A.’s (NASDAQ:TURB) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 20th

Turbo Energy’s (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 20th. Turbo Energy had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Turbo Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TURB stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Turbo Energy has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09.

Get Turbo Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Turbo Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turbo Energy stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turbo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turbo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.