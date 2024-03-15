Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 150,899 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 88,199 call options.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $492.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.46%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 479,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 692,821,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,377,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,734,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.33 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

