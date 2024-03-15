Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 122,059 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,299% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,722 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $263.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.60 and a 200-day moving average of $237.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $276.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

