Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 55.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $253.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.97 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $256.37.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

