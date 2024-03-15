Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 49,117 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,345 call options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,713,000 after acquiring an additional 778,282 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,738,000 after acquiring an additional 607,800 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

