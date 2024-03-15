Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 20th (NASDAQ:TELO)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 20th. Telomir Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.8 %
NASDAQ TELO opened at $6.51 on Friday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $20.72.
About Telomir Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telomir Pharmaceuticals
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.