Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 41,066 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,066 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in YETI by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.