Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 29,526 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $158.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,824,446.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,440 shares of company stock valued at $80,383,938 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

