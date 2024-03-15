Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Visteon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3,499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Visteon Trading Down 3.7 %

Visteon stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

