Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Wolfspeed worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,662,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wolfspeed by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.65. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

