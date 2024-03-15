Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.20 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 251.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after buying an additional 1,873,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,116,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,262 shares of company stock worth $5,450,667. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

