Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.80 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $175.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $145.49. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

