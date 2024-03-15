Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 377.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 35.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 229,181 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.