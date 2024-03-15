Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $246.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.36 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

