Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 60,172 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

