Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,216,000 after purchasing an additional 226,054 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

