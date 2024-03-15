Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 41,451 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

