Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.91. 2,250,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,041,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Specifically, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

