Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $40.95 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

