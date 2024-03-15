Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 986 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

