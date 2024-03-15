Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after buying an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. TLS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. TLS Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.05 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.