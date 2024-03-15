Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 623.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

