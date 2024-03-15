Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 309 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY opened at $94.87 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

