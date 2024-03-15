Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,877 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Several analysts have commented on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

