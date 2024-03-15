Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.