Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $80.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $82.42.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

