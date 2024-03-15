Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

