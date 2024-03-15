Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DJUL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 8.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 14,863.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter.

DJUL stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

