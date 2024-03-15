Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:USMV opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

