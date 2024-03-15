Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $1,252,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.