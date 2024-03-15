Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,034. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Read Our Latest Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $14.84 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.