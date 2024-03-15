Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

