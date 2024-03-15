Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1,988.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after buying an additional 7,928,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after buying an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after buying an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after buying an additional 847,461 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after buying an additional 524,082 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.57 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

